Abstract

AIM: The purpose of this article is to describe how regional community assessment survey data specific to healthcare workers' (HCWs') attitudes and actions related to workplace violence (WPV) from 1 participating urban tertiary hospital was compared with current evidence to identify evidence-based interventions to promote a safer work environment. The regional survey assessed real-time data regarding the state of WPV and its impact on HCWs, and to drive proposed interventions to prevent and reduce WPV in the healthcare community.



BACKGROUND: Incidents of WPV in healthcare continue to increase, resulting in calls for action from staff, leadership, and regulatory organizations.



METHODS: Data were collected from the HCWs who completed the survey. Experiences with WPV were analyzed. Qualitative data were evaluated for themes. A review of external evidence was conducted to identify best practices in preparing proposed next steps for the organization.



RESULTS: Healthcare worker attitudes and practices related to WPV were described as unreported and not addressed. Violence was more readily perceived as a part of the job. External evidence indicated that education and training alone seemed to have minimal effect on preventing WPV. Evidence from best practices and staff feedback were recommended to be incorporated into plans for the organization.

