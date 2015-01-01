|
Bauersfeld S, Majers JS. J. Nurs. Adm. 2023; 53(11): 615-620.
37874877
AIM: The purpose of this article is to describe how regional community assessment survey data specific to healthcare workers' (HCWs') attitudes and actions related to workplace violence (WPV) from 1 participating urban tertiary hospital was compared with current evidence to identify evidence-based interventions to promote a safer work environment. The regional survey assessed real-time data regarding the state of WPV and its impact on HCWs, and to drive proposed interventions to prevent and reduce WPV in the healthcare community.
