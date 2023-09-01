Abstract

Injury from a firearm is now the leading cause of death of children and youth under age 19 in the United States (U.S.) [1] and the incidence of these deaths continues to increase each year [2]. For every death from firearm violence, there are several young people who have been injured by a bullet but not killed. As pediatric surgeons, we are on the front lines of treating these young patients. We have the unforgettable memories of delivering the horrible news to parents in "quiet rooms." [3]. As these injuries fall within our scope of practice, it is incumbent on us as professionals to work to prevent these injuries, apply best practices and work for the best pathways to recovery for our patients who do survive. There is a diverse community of pediatric surgeons tackling this public health problem in a variety of ways [4]. In a pre-meeting symposium at the APSA 2023 Annual meeting, we brought together a community of pediatric surgeons working on this critical area. The following summarizes the presentations of the symposium, with topics including Risk Factors, Injury Prevention, Treatment, Public Initiatives, and National Collaborative Efforts. TYPE OF STUDY: Review Article, Proceedings of a Symposium. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 1 through 4 all presented.

