Abstract

Youth suicide is a pressing problem and suicide rates are not equally distributed across geographic areas or socioeconomic status (SES). Death by suicide is often preceded factors including hopelessness and suicide ideation, planning, and attempt. The current study examined area- and individual-level differences in suicide ideation severity and suicide attempt in a state-representative sample of youth from 2019 (N = 78,740) and 2021 (N = 61,396). Youth from higher SES and rural areas showed lower suicide ideation severity and odds of suicide attempt. After including individual-level covariates, SES differences in ideation severity and suicide attempt persisted for 2019 but not 2021. Rural differences for ideation severity persisted across years but not for suicide attempt. Further research on geographic variation in suicide risk is needed.

