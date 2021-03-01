Abstract

BACKGROUND: While firearm injuries and deaths continue to be a major public health problem, the number of non-fatal firearm injuries and the characteristics of patients is not well known. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Committee on Trauma leveraged an existing data system to collect additional data on fatal and non-fatal firearm injuries presenting to trauma centers. This report provides an overview of this initiative and highlights the challenges associated with capturing actionable data on firearm-injured patients.



METHODS: 128 trauma centers that are part of the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) collected data on individuals of any age arriving alive between March 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022 with a firearm injury. In addition to the standard data collected for TQIP, abstractors also extracted additional data specific to this study. We linked data from the Distressed Community Index (DCI) to patient records using zip code of residence.



RESULTS: A total of 17,395 patients were included, with mean (SD) age of 30.2 (13.5) years, 82.5% were male and the majority were Black and non-Hispanic. The mean proportion of variables with missing data varied among trauma centers, with a mean of 20.7% missing data. Injuries occurred most commonly in homes (31.2%) or on the street (26.6%); 70.4% of injuries were due to assaults. Nearly one-third of patients were discharged from the ED, 25.9% were admitted directly to the operating room, 10.9% to the ICU; 5.9% died in the ED and 10.3% died overall during their course of care. Nearly two-thirds of patients lived in the two highest distressed categories of communities; only 7.5% lived in the least distressed quintile.



CONCLUSIONS: Utilizing trauma center data can be a valuable tool to improve our knowledge of firearm injuries if clinical practices and documentation of patient risks and circumstances are standardized. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III Level, epidemiological.

