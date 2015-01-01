Abstract

Obstetric violence refers to dehumanized or derogative treatment of women in their pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum periods and may be manifested in different ways. Currently, there is no tool validated in Spain to measure women's perception of obstetric violence. The objective of this study was to carry out the cultural adaptation and validation of an existing 14-item obstetric violence scale in the Spanish context and to evaluate its psychometric properties. The research was conducted in two phases: first, a methodological study designed to evaluate content validity, through assessments by eight experts (calculating the Aiken V coefficient) and face validity in a sample of 20 women; second, a cross-sectional study to evaluate construct validity (through confirmatory factor analysis and Rasch analysis), divergent validity against a scale of birth satisfaction, known-groups validity and, finally, reliability. In Phase 1, Aiken V values higher than 0.71 were obtained for all items. Phase 2 was conducted on a sample of 256 women and the fit values for the unidimensional model were RMSEA: 0.070 (95% CI: 0.059-0.105) and GFI: 0.982 (95% CI: 0.823-0.990). The Rasch analysis indicated poor performance of item 2, which was removed. The Omega and Cronbach's Alpha coefficients were 0.863 and 0.860, respectively. A final 13-item version of the Obstetric Violence Scale was produced, with a total score ranging from 0 (no obstetric violence perception) to 52 (maximum obstetric violence perception). The Obstetric Violence Scale is a reliable and useful tool to measure women's perception of obstetric violence. This study was not registered.

