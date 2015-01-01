|
Citation
|
Hoechter DJ, Schmalbach B, Schmidt M, Prueckner S, Bayer A. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2023; 31(1): e58.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37875926
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Helicopter emergency medical service provides timely care and rapid transport of severely injured or critically ill patients. Due to constructional or regulatory provisions at some hospitals, a remote helicopter landing site necessitates an intermediate ground transport to the emergency department by ambulance which might lengthen patient transport time and comprises the risk of disconnection or loss of vascular access lines, breathing tubes or impairment of other relevant equipment during the loading processes. The aim of this study was to evaluate if a ground intermediate transport at the hospital site prolonged patient transport times and operating times or increases complication rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Helicopter emergency services; HEMS; Intermediate ground transport; Remote helicopter landing site; Transportation duration