Abstract

We simulated over 200 cities worldwide to investigate how the street network affects vehicle routes. We demonstrate that there is a ubiquitous super-linear relationship between time and distance when optimal route are chosen. More precisely, the average speed will be higher for longer trips when compared to shorter trips, showing that the street network makes driving further faster. We attribute this phenomenon to the spatial arrangement of extensive street segments that eliminate deceleration points. These results underscore the importance for cities to consider the distribution of deceleration-free streets while mitigating any negative impact on sustainability. To ensure efficient transportation planning and engineering, innovative approaches are necessary to facilitate the flow of goods and services while adhering to sustainable mobility principles.

