Abstract

According to the International Life Saving Federation (ILS), integrating lifeguards in the local or regional emergency medical service (EMS) is a necessity to prevent drowning and improve prehospital treatment in selected situations. This review describes the organisation of lifeguards in Denmark, focusing on essential skills and equipment to assist prehospital EMS in drowning, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and search and rescue operations. Standardised requirements for the medical education of lifeguards are warranted to improve prehospital treatment and integration in the EMS.



I 2020 omkom 163 personer i trafikken i Danmark [1]. Til sammenligning omkom 102 personer som følge af drukning, hvoraf 14% omkom ved kysten, 10% i åbent vand og 10% i havne [2]. Der er begrænset dokumentation for danske livredderes indsats, men i 2020 udførte livredderne i TrygFonden Kystlivredning 34 livreddende aktioner, hvor livredderne assisterede ved hjertestop, gav livreddende førstehjælp eller udførte en vandredning. Samme år udførte livredderne 1.828 almindelige førstehjælpsaktioner og 5.685 forebyggende indsatser, hvor livredderne havde været i vandet for at advare badegæster, som f.eks. havde taget en luftmadras med ud i fralandsvind [3].



I denne sammenhæng skal en livredder forstås som en person, der har gennemført professionel træning og er kompetent til at forebygge skader, udføre vandredning og give den nødvendige førstehjælp til personer, der opholder sig i et vandmiljø [4]. Selvom livreddere ikke er sundhedsfagligt uddannede, har vurdering og behandling af akut sygdom og tilskadekomst en central plads i livredderes dagligdag [5-7]. Alle livreddere bør derfor være trænet i erkendelse af symptomer på akut sygdom samt basal førstehjælp og genoplivning med det nødvendige medicinske udstyr [8].

