Abstract

For the safety of road traffic, it is crucial to accurately estimate the time it will take for a moving object to reach a specific location (time-to-contact estimation, TTC). Observers make more or less accurate TTC estimates of objects of average size that are moving at constant speeds. However, they make perceptual errors when judging objects which accelerate or which are unusually large or small. In the former case, for instance, when asked to extrapolate the motion of an accelerating object, observers tend to assume that the object continues to move with the speed it had before it went out of sight. In the latter case, the TTC of large objects is underestimated, whereas the TTC of small objects is overestimated, as if physical size is confounded with retinal size (the size-arrival effect). In normal viewing, these perceptual errors cannot be helped, but camera-monitor systems offer the unique opportunity to exploit the size-arrival effect to cancel out errors induced by the failure to respond to acceleration. To explore whether such error cancellation can work in principle, we conducted two experiments using a prediction-motion paradigm in which the size of the approaching vehicle was manipulated. The results demonstrate that altering the vehicle's size had the expected influence on the TTC estimation. This finding has practical implications for the implementation of camera-monitor systems.

