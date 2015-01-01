Abstract

The rise in online sexual exposure and solicitation among youth has heightened concerns. Youth, due to their limited socio-cognitive capacity, face greater risks of online sexual victimization compared to adults. Unwanted online sexual solicitation (UOSS) is a concerning aspect of sexual victimization, encompassing requests for unwanted sexual talks, activities, and sharing personal sexual information or images online. This study, based on target congruence theory, examined UOSS risk and protective factors using a national-representative youth sample in Taiwan. In 2020, 19,556 students (Grades 5-12, average age 15, 50% male) participated in the school-based online survey. Hierarchical linear regression was used to determine the significance of UOSS predictors.



FINDINGS revealed a 15.4% prevalence of UOSS. Accounting for age and gender, target-vulnerability variables (self-esteem, bullying victimization, psychological distress) and target-gratifiability variables (online self-disclosure, time spent online) significantly linked to UOSS. Youth who were bullied, had greater psychological distress and online self-disclosure, and increased Internet use were prone to UOSS, while self-esteem mitigated risks. Bullying victimization and online self-disclosure were the strongest correlates of UOSS in Taiwan's youth, followed by psychological distress, Internet usage, and self-esteem. In sum, this study enriches the understanding of UOSS among Taiwanese youth and suggests strategies to prevent online sexual victimization. Enhancing self-esteem, promoting social media education including online privacy and self-disclose, tackling bullying, addressing psychological distress, and furnishing relevant services are crucial preventive measures. These findings offer guidance to parents, educators, and health professionals for supervising and steering adolescents' online conduct, presenting an evidence-based framework to avert online sexual victimization.

