BACKGROUND: Expansive intracranial hematomas (EIH) following traumatic brain injury (TBI) continue to be a public health problem in Uganda. Data is limited regarding the neurosurgical outcomes of TBI patients. This study investigated the neurosurgical outcomes and associated risk factors of EIH among TBI patients at Mulago National Referral Hospital (MNRH).



METHODS: A total of 324 subjects were enrolled using a prospective cohort study. Socio-demographic, risk factors and complications were collected using a study questionnaire. Study participants were followed up for 180 days. Univariate, multivariable, Cox regression analyses, Kaplan Meir survival curves, and log rank tests were sequentially conducted. P-values of < 0.05 at 95% Confidence interval (CI) were considered to be statistically significant.



RESULTS: Of the 324 patients with intracranial hematomas, 80.6% were male. The mean age of the study participants was 37.5 ± 17.4 years. Prevalence of EIH was 59.3% (0.59 (95% CI: 0.54 to 0.65)). Participants who were aged 39 years and above; PR = 1.54 (95% CI: 1.20 to 1.97; P = 0.001), and those who smoke PR = 1.21 (95% CI: 1.00 to 1.47; P = 0.048), and presence of swirl sign PR = 2.26 (95% CI: 1.29 to 3.95; P = 0.004) were found to be at higher risk for EIH. Kaplan Meier survival curve indicated that mortality at the 16-month follow-up was 53.4% (95% CI: 28.1 to 85.0). Multivariate Cox regression indicated that the predictors of mortality were old age, MAP above 95 mmHg, low GCS, complications such as infection, spasticity, wound dehiscence, CSF leaks, having GOS < 3, QoLIBRI < 50, SDH, contusion, and EIH.



CONCLUSION: EIH is common in Uganda following RTA with an occurrence of 59.3% and a 16-month higher mortality rate. An increased age above 39 years, smoking, having severe systemic disease, and the presence of swirl sign are independent risk factors. Old age, MAP above 95 mmHg, low GCS, complications such as infection, spasticity, wound dehiscence, CSF leaks, having a GOS < 3, QoLIBRI < 50, ASDH, and contusion are predictors of mortality. These findings imply that all patients with intracranial hematomas (IH) need to be monitored closely and a repeat CT scan to be done within a specific period following their initial CT scan. We recommend the development of a protocol for specific surgical and medical interventions that can be implemented for patients at moderate and severe risk for EIH.

