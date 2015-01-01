Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Active transport (AT) is promoted by urban planners and health officials for its environmental, economic and societal benefits and its uptake is increasing. Unfortunately, AT users can be injured or killed due to falls or collisions. Active transport injury (ATI) prevention efforts are hindered by limited research on the circumstances, associated infrastructure, injury pattern, severity and outcome of ATI events. This study seeks to address these knowledge gaps by identifying built environment features associated with injury and risk factors for a poor outcome following ATI.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This prospective observational study will recruit an inception cohort of 2000 ATI survivors, including pedestrians, cyclists and micromobility users aged 16 years and older who arrive at a participating emergency department within 48 hours of sustaining an ATI. Baseline interviews capture demographic and socioeconomic information, pre-injury health and functional status, as well as circumstances of the injury event and recovery expectations. Follow-up interviews at 2, 4, 6 and 12 months postinjury (key stages of recovery) use standardised health-related quality of life tools to determine physical and mental health outcomes, functional recovery and healthcare resource use and lost productivity costs.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The Active Transportation Injury Circumstances and Outcome Study is approved by our institutional research ethics board and the research ethics boards of all participating sites. This study aims to provide healthcare providers with knowledge of risk factors for poor outcome following ATI with the goal of improving patient management. Additionally, this study will provide insight into the circumstances of ATI events including built environment features and how those circumstances relate to recovery outcomes. This information can be used to inform city engineers and planners, policymakers and public health officials to plan roadway design and injury prevention policy.

Language: en