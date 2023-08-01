Abstract

Commercial aviation practices including the role of the pilot monitoring, the sterile flight deck rule, and computerised checklists have direct applicability to anaesthesia care. The pilot monitoring performs specific tasks that complement the pilot flying who is directly controlling the aircraft flight path. The anaesthesia care team, with two providers, can be organised in a manner that is analogous to the two-pilot flight deck. However, solo providers, such as solo pilots, can emulate the pilot monitoring role by reading checklists aloud, and utilise non-anaesthesia providers to fulfil some of the functions of pilot monitoring. The sterile flight deck rule states that flight crew members should not engage in any non-essential or distracting activity during critical phases of flight. The application of the sterile flight deck rule in anaesthesia practice entails deliberately minimising distractions during critical phases of anaesthesia care. Checklists are commonly used in the operating room, especially the World Health Organization surgical safety checklist. However, the use of aviation-style computerised checklists offers additional benefits. Here we discuss how these commercial aviation practices may be applied in the operating room.

