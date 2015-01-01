Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis-infused edibles have grown in popularity particularly among young people in the United States. Youth-appealing cannabis packaging is common and associated with concerns on its public health impacts. This study aims to assess associations of youth-appealing cannabis edible package attributes with appeal ratings and visual attention of young adults.



METHODS: Seventy-two young adults participated in an eye-tracking experiment, in which each participant viewed seven randomly ordered cannabis edible package images with varying youth-appealing attributes, including a cartoon character, a young adult model, bubble font, berry flavor, and gummy bear shape. Two primary outcomes were assessed: 1) appeal ratings elicited on a scale from 0 to 10 based on self-reporting, and 2) fixation durations on predefined areas of interest in the package images based on eye-tracking data. Multivariate linear regressions were conducted to assess associations.



RESULTS: Packages containing a cartoon character, bubble font, berry flavor, or gummy bear shape received higher appeal ratings than the package with no youth-appealing attributes. Youth-appealing attributes received longer fixation durations than non-youth-appealing attributes. The presence of any youth-appealing attribute is associated with reduced fixation durations on the warning label, with the largest reduction in the package with multiple youth-appealing attributes.



CONCLUSIONS: Youth-appealing attributes on cannabis edible packages are associated with higher appeal ratings, more visual attention towards those attributes, and less visual attention towards warning labels among young adults in the United States. Regulations banning youth-appealing attributes may be effective in reducing appeal of cannabis edibles and increasing attention towards warning labels.

