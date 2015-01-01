Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to describe the sociodemographic profile of reported cases of sexual violence (SV) and the distribution of care services for this health condition in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, 2019.



METHODS: this was a descriptive study of the cases of sexual violence reported on the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System and care services registered in the National Health Establishment Registry.



RESULTS: a total of 4,418 notifications of SV were identified during the study period, representing more than 12 notifications per day; the majority of notifications were among females (87.0%) and among children and adolescents (72.0%); the distribution of care services showed care gaps in four of the 14 health macro-regions of the state of Minas Gerais; the maximum distances traveled to access referral services ranged from 93 to 327 km.



CONCLUSION: the scarcity of care services for people subjected to sexual violence in the micro-regions and macro-regions of Minas Gerais highlights the need for planning public policies aimed at increasing access to these services. MAIN RESULTS: Over 12 notifications of sexual violence were reported per day in the state of Minas Gerais in 2019, with a higher prevalence in females, children and adolescents, mixed-race/Black people. Care gaps were identified in four macro-regions of the state. IMPLICATIONS FOR SERVICES: There was a need for victims to travel long distances to receive care in municipalities with referral services for comprehensive care for sexual violence, which may hinder access and timely care. PERSPECTIVES: It is expected that the results can contribute to improving public policies, considering the need to strategically plan the location of specialized services for people subjected to sexual violence.

Language: pt