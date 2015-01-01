Abstract

This study investigates the relationship between psychotic symptoms and suicide attempts in young first-episode, drug-naive Chinese Han outpatients diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The prevalence of Psychotic Major Depressive Disorder (PMD) was found to be 8.3% among the enrolled MDD patients. The study assessed 1289 participants using various scales to evaluate the severity of clinical symptoms, including the CGI-S, the HAMD, the HAMA, and the PANSS positive subscale. Additionally, thyroid hormone and glucolipid metabolism indicators were examined. The findings indicate that among patients with PMD, 41.12% had recent suicide attempts, while 6.54% had previous suicide attempts. Patients who recently attempted suicide exhibited higher scores on the HAMA and CGI scales, along with elevated serum levels of Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) and total cholesterol (TC), as well as higher systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Notably, TSH levels independently correlated with recent suicide attempts in PMD patients, with an impressive area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.923. Furthermore, the subgroup of patients with previous suicide attempts displayed longer illness duration and higher HAMD scores. Duration of illness and HAMD were found to be independently associated with previous suicide attempts among PMD patients, with a combined predictive effect showing a robust AUROC of 0.910. In conclusion, this study highlights the significant prevalence of recent and previous suicide attempts among young Chinese Han outpatients with PMD. The identification of risk factors, especially the link between TSH levels and recent suicide attempts, offers valuable insights for clinicians to develop targeted interventions and preventive strategies for this vulnerable patient population.

Language: en