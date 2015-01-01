Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a worldwide public health problem. Evidence from previous studies has confirmed the relationship among anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. However, the complex psychopathological pathways between anxiety and suicidal ideation and between depression and suicidal ideation require further study.



METHODS: A total of 505 college students from Shanghai during COVID-19 pandemic were investigated in an online study. Anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation of the participants were investigated. R software was used to construct the anxiety-suicidal ideation and depression-suicidal ideation networks and to evaluate the bridge expected influences.



RESULTS: The anxiety-suicidal ideation network had 28 cross-community edges, the strongest one was A7 "Afraid something will happen"-S7 "Unable to solve personal problem"; A5 "Restlessness" and S3 "Hopelessness and suicide thoughts" had the highest bridge expected influences. The depression-suicidal ideation network had 36 cross-community edges, and the strongest one was D9 "Thoughts of death"-S5 "Unable to accomplish something important"; D9 "Thoughts of death" and S3 "Hopelessness and suicide thoughts" had the highest bridge expected influences.



CONCLUSION: Intricate psychopathological pathways exist between anxiety and suicidal ideation and between depression and suicidal ideation. "Restlessness", "Thoughts of death" and "Hopelessness and suicide thoughts" are considered targets for suicidal ideation interventions. The present study enriches the theory of symptoms and mental disorders and provides a reliable reference for the intervention practice of suicidal ideation.

