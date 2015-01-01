Abstract

University accidents in China are frequent, and to find out the relationship pattern of factors influencing accidents, 248 university accidents occurring within 2017-2021 were studied using difference analysis (Independent-samples T-test, Mann-Whitney U test), logistic regression analysis, and diagnostic analysis of receiver operating characteristic curves. The results show: The variability in time, space, and qualifications was statistically significant (p < 0.05), and when the number of university safety policies ≥77 would significantly reduce the frequency of university accidents, with an influence strength value of 0.884 and a diagnostic accuracy of 79.8 %. In addition, the perpetrators, the time and the location of the accidents were usually undergraduate students, first semester of university, and economically developed and educationally rich provinces, respectively, with influence strength value and diagnostic accuracy of greater than 1 and 70%, respectively. Finally, specific suggestions are offered for the future prevention and reduction of accidents at the University based on the findings of the studies.

Language: en