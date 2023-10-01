Abstract

BACKGROUND: Progress in addressing depression after traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been limited. Traditional approaches to measuring depression classify individuals with diverse symptoms as having the same problem. We adopted a novel, symptom-oriented approach to characterize post-TBI depression, emphasizing specific symptoms rather than the number of symptoms.



METHODS: We assessed depressive symptoms cross-sectionally in 393 participants with moderate-severe TBI (range 0.4-35.4 years post-injury; M = 12.6) using the Inventory of Depressive and Anxiety Symptoms - Expanded Version (IDAS-II). We analyzed symptoms of DSM-5 major depressive disorder (MDD), separating compound symptoms into sub-symptoms. We quantified depression heterogeneity across 16 specific symptoms and explored associations between each symptom and personal, injury-related, treatment, and functional/psychosocial outcome factors.



RESULTS: 28 % of participants self-reported a current depression diagnosis, and 31 % met DSM-5 symptom criteria for MDD. Depressed participants (according to either self-reported diagnosis or MDD symptom criteria) were more likely to endorse each specific depressive symptom, including those that overlap with TBI. Post-TBI depression was highly heterogenous, with over 90 % of depressed participants showing a unique symptom profile not shared with any other individual. This heterogeneity was meaningful, as specific depressive symptoms had distinct associations with personal, injury-related, treatment, and outcome factors. LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design. We only analyzed DSM-5 MDD symptoms, and some symptoms were assessed using only one item.



CONCLUSIONS: A symptom-oriented approach to post-TBI depression captures an individual's unique profile of depressive symptoms, which relate differently to outcomes and other factors. We recommend future studies investigating post-TBI depression analyze specific symptoms alongside overall depression scores.

Language: en