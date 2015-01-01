Abstract

High-pressure cylinders are used to store Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). An instant and swift explosion of these cylinders can result in serious burn injuries. This current research was conducted to study the epidemiological characteristics of LPG-related burns to highlight a major public health issue. Analysis was conducted on patients with LPG-related burns over a span of 10 years admitted to our centre between January 2011 and December 2020. The data recorded included demographic features, site of burn, %TBSA, associated injuries, and outcomes. The variable data were documented for every patient in a Microsoft Excel file and analyzed by IBM SPSS version 25.0. Over the span of 10 years, 678 patients were affected from LPG-related accidents. The peak incidence was seen in 2019 when there was a surge to 18.03%. The patient's age ranged from 1 to 79 years, with a median of 40.86 ± 15.27 years. Of the 678 patients, 52.50% were males and 47.50% were females. The majority (57.96%) of patients had a total body surface area (TBSA) of >60% and 86.72% were diagnosed with inhalation injury. The majority of burns (84.66%) occurred at home. Mean hospital stay was 24.5 days. The total mortality rate was 59.58%. This study concludes that, LPG cylinder blast is a preventable cause which can be minimized by making people aware of its safe use, by arranging awareness programs at every national level.

