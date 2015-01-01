|
Citation
Gupta I, Eid SM, Harris CM, Kauffman R, Washburn C, Singh A, Gundareddy VP, Kisuule F. J. Community Hosp. Intern. Med. Perspect. 2023; 13(3): 1-5.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37877044
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence (WPV) is increasing in healthcare and negatively impacts healthcare worker outcomes. De-escalation training for healthcare workers is recommended to reduce WPV from patients and visitors. Hospitalists may be at high risk for WPV, but the magnitude of WPV and the impact of de-escalation training among hospitalists is not known.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse; Workplace violence; Crisis prevention; De-escalation; Hospitalists