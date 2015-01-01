Abstract

This study compares the effect of two different types of incidents on the number of citizen-generated 9-1-1 dispatch center calls and if changes in the call numbers represent a measurable break in the expected rhythm of 9-1-1 calls. Using time series analysis, changes in the normal rhythm of calls for service (CFS) demonstrate that CFS is a good indicator of a disaster event. CFS data may potentially illustrate one aspect of measuring the degree of disaster for an event. This study establishes the value of applying time series analysis to secondary data within the framework of social routine to determine the magnitude disaster impact (or jolt) to a system. The same methodology may also be applied to examine the process of reestablishing system routine or rhythms indicating system recovery as defined as restabilization.

