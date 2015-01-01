Abstract

Forensic engineers and crash safety researchers sometimes use the injuries of a seatbelted occupant to infer the injury risk of an unbelted occupant in the same crash, had they instead been wearing a seatbelt. It is unclear, however, whether this inference is valid or how often two occupants in the same collision have similar injuries. Here, we sought to compare the injury outcomes between drivers and front-seat passengers in frontal collisions using real-world collision data. We compared the injury severity, quantified using the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS), of 22 injury categories between front-seat occupants with matching seatbelt use and airbag deployment in single-event frontal collisions recorded in the publicly available National Automotive Sampling System, Crashworthiness Data System (years 1993-2015) database to assess whether they had similar severity injuries. We analyzed the four combinations of seatbelt use and airbag deployment and all seatbelt/airbag conditions combined. In only 3 of 88 combinations of injuries and seatbelt/airbag conditions did more than 50% of occupant pairs have the same AIS score, although the related confidence intervals showed these proportions were not significantly greater than 50%. In contrast, we found 19 combinations of injuries and seatbelt/airbag conditions where one occupant was consistently injured more severely than the other. Our findings show that injury outcome is not similar for both front-seat occupants in the same frontal collision with similar seatbelt and airbag conditions; however, one may be able to predict that one occupant would be more severely injured than their fellow occupant.

