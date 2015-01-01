Abstract

Adolescents with skin diseases, including atopic dermatitis (AD), have reported appearance-based bullying.1 Experiencing bullying, especially with greater frequency, is associated with depression, suicidality, and reduced quality of life.2 This cross-sectional study aimed to examine the association between AD and prevalence and frequency of bullying among US adolescents. We hypothesized that AD would be associated with increased prevalence and frequency of bullying experiences.

