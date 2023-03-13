Abstract

BACKGROUND: Addressing violence related harm is a global public health priority. While violence is primarily managed in the criminal justice system, healthcare supports and manages those injured by violence. Emergency Departments (EDs), the primary destination for those seriously injured, have emerged as a candidate location for violence prevention initiatives. There is limited evaluation of ED-based violence prevention, and a lack of guidance for the implementation and delivery of them. Nurse-led Violence Prevention Teams (VPTs) have been developed and implemented in two EDs in Wales, UK. This protocol describes methods used in the process evaluation of these VPTs.



AIM: To understand how VPTs function, how they were implemented, and mechanisms of impact, as well as the exploration of wider contextual factors influencing their function.



METHODS: Adopting a critical realist approach and informed by the Medical Research Council (MRC) guidance for process evaluations, the process evaluation will employ qualitative methods to collect and analyse data: a scoping review of evidence of effectiveness that considers the causal mechanisms underpinning violence; a documentary analysis to determine operational considerations concerning the development, implementation and delivery of the VPTs; a descriptive analysis of routine ED data to characterise the prevalence of violence-related attendances in each ED; interviews with professional stakeholders (N = 60) from the violence prevention ecologies in which the VPTs are embedded.



DISCUSSION: This protocol outlines a process evaluation of a novel, nurse led violence prevention intervention.



FINDINGS will be used to inform policy makers' decision making on whether and how VPTs should be used in practice in other EDs across the UK, and the extent that a single operational model should be adjusted to address the local characteristic of violence. To the authors knowledge, this is the first process evaluation of a UK-based, nurse led Emergency Department Violence Prevention Team. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Protocol registration ISRCTN: 15286575. Registered 13th March, 2023.

