Abstract

Because of substantial limitations in available national data, such as inconsistencies among surveys and small sample sizes, the increased prevalence of cannabis use among adolescents since recreational legalization has not been directly observed. Nevertheless, both usage frequency and product potency have significantly increased, alongside alternative routes of delivery to smoking, such as vaping cannabis. Moreover, certain populations may be especially vulnerable to the effects of legalization. Regardless of differing state-level cannabis legalization status, the adverse consequences of cannabis on youth have clear negative impacts on mental health, medical symptoms, educational outcomes, and increased risk of addiction to other substances.

