SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Molinero K, Hinckley JD. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 46(4): 691-702.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psc.2023.03.007

PMID

37879832

Abstract

Cannabis use often co-occurs with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other internalizing and externalizing disorders. Treatment planning, including pharmacologic and psychosocial interventions, for these comorbid disorders require thorough diagnostic evaluation to determine the extent of social, emotional, and behavioral impairments, severity of substance use, and motivation for change. Improved understanding of these comorbid disorders will inform treatment planning that address current symptoms and behaviors and may also prevent the development of mental health and substance use disorders in early adulthood.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Anxiety; Cannabis; Conduct disorder; Adolescence; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Externalizing symptoms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print