Abstract

Cannabis use often co-occurs with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other internalizing and externalizing disorders. Treatment planning, including pharmacologic and psychosocial interventions, for these comorbid disorders require thorough diagnostic evaluation to determine the extent of social, emotional, and behavioral impairments, severity of substance use, and motivation for change. Improved understanding of these comorbid disorders will inform treatment planning that address current symptoms and behaviors and may also prevent the development of mental health and substance use disorders in early adulthood.

