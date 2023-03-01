SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

West ML, Sharif S. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 46(4): 703-717.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psc.2023.03.006

PMID

37879833

Abstract

Psychosis and cannabis use may overlap in multiple ways in young people. Research suggests that cannabis use increases risk for having psychotic symptoms, both attenuated (subthreshold) and acute. Cannabis use may also exacerbate psychosis symptoms among young people with underlying psychosis risk and psychotic disorders. Although there are suggestions for treating co-occurring psychosis and cannabis use in young people (e.g., incorporating cannabis use assessment and treatment strategies into specialized early psychosis care), there are many gaps in clinical trial research to support evidence-based treatment of these overlapping concerns.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Cannabis; Psychosis; Youth; First-episode psychosis; Early psychosis; Early intervention; Clinical high risk

