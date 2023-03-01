|
Tuvel AL, Winiger EA, Ross JM. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 46(4): 719-739.
37879834
The current review highlights the available research related to cannabis and indicators of physical health in a variety of domains. Various studies have found associations between cannabis use with pulmonary, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and endocrine function as well as body mass index and sleep. At this time, more research is needed to understand the influence of cannabis use on physical health, particularly among adolescent samples.
Cannabis; Cardiovascular; Sleep; Body mass index; Endocrine; Gastrointestinal; Physical health; Pulmonary