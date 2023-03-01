SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Winters KC, Waldron H, Hops H, Ozechowski T, Montano A. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 46(4): 761-773.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psc.2023.03.010

37879837

This article discusses the application of brief interventions to address adolescents with a cannabis use problem. Topics include a general model of brief interventions, the outcome literature, existing brief interventions that focus on youth cannabis use, adjustments to a brief intervention when addressing cannabis, referral to treatment issues, personalizing a brief intervention, the need to address coexisting problems, and future directions.


Cannabis use; Adolescence; Brief interventions; Key phrases: use of brief interventions; To address adolescent cannabis use

