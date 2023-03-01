|
Citation
|
Winters KC, Waldron H, Hops H, Ozechowski T, Montano A. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 46(4): 761-773.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37879837
|
Abstract
|
This article discusses the application of brief interventions to address adolescents with a cannabis use problem. Topics include a general model of brief interventions, the outcome literature, existing brief interventions that focus on youth cannabis use, adjustments to a brief intervention when addressing cannabis, referral to treatment issues, personalizing a brief intervention, the need to address coexisting problems, and future directions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabis use; Adolescence; Brief interventions; Key phrases: use of brief interventions; To address adolescent cannabis use