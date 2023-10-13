Abstract

The purpose of the current quality improvement (QI) project was to implement the UMove Early Mobility Program to engage patients in safe out of bed (OOB) activities and reduce falls, specifically focusing on toileting-related falls, during the hospital stay. Eight nursing units implemented the UMove program, including the UMove Mobility Screen (UMove MS), to select strategies to reduce toileting-related falls while increasing mobility. De-identified, unit-based data were collected from hospital reports. Nursing had a 95% documentation compliance rate for the UMove MS, and OOB activities and ambulation were documented at 50% and 57%, respectively. There was no statistical difference found in reducing toileting-related falls or sustaining increased OOB activities across the 15-month QI project. Toileting-related falls approached significance with a rate reduction from 1.77 pre-implementation to 0.23 at 6 months and no toileting-related falls at 12 months. Despite no significant findings, there is evidence that clinical changes occurred with nurses assessing and promoting mobility, while implementing strategies to reduce toileting-related falls. [Research in Gerontological Nursing, xx(x), xx-xx.].

