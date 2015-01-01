Abstract

Due to the complex and changeable train operation environment and the unstable and time-varying parameters, accurate modeling is limited. Therefore, a modified active disturbance rejection control algorithm based on feedforward compensation (FC-MADRC) is proposed targeting the speed control problem of trains under the circumstances of external disturbances, which reduces the dependence on the train model. Firstly, the state space equation is established based on the single-particle mathematical model of the train, and all the running resistances are regarded as disturbances. Secondly, the FC-MADRC algorithm is designed. Based on the terminal attractor function and the novel Sigmoid function, an improved tracking differentiator (ITD) is designed. An improved fal (nsfal) function with better smoothness is constructed by using the properties of the Dirac δ function, and an ameliorative nonlinear state error feedback (ANLSEF) and a modified extended state observer (IESO) are designed based on the nsfal function. Furthermore, based on the thought of PID, the integral term of error is introduced into ANLSEF for the nonlinear operation to reduce the steady-state error of train speed tracking. In order to promote the robustness and control accuracy of the system, the feedforward compensation term and disturbance compensation term are combined to perform dynamic compensation for disturbances in real time. Finally, the simulation is carried out with CRH380A train data. The results indicate that compared with conventional ADRC and 2DOF-PID, FC-MADRC has the more vital anti-disturbance ability and higher tracking accuracy. FC-MADRC has the advantages of solid anti-disturbance, fast response, and high tracking accuracy. Under the premise of external disturbance, it can still achieve accurate speed tracking under different road conditions.

