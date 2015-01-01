Abstract

Studies have shown a heightened prevalence of depression and suicidal ideation among patients with Gastrointestinal Cancer (GIC). GIC patients are at a 1.5- to threefold increased risk of suicide and depression compared to other cancer patients. This study investigates the interplay of internet use, family burden, and emotional support on mental health (depression) and suicidal ideation among patients with GIC. The study involves 202 respondents of which 78 were undergoing GIC treatment during this study. Using structural equation modeling, our findings indicate a substantial negative correlation between mental health and suicidal ideation. Overall, suicidal ideation (median score) was noticeably lower in patient who completed their treatment with noticeable individuals with exceptionally high SI even after completing the treatment. Notably, participants who had completed their treatment demonstrated a significantly stronger correlation between emotional support and mental health compared to those who were still undergoing treatment. Age was found to moderate the mental health-suicidal ideation link significantly. Internet usage for health-related information was also inversely correlated with mental health (directly) and suicidal ideation (indirectly). We noted that the influence of emotional support on mental health was significantly higher among individuals who completed their treatment compared to those who were undergoing their GIC treatment. Family burden emerged as significant negative influences on mental health, while emotional support positively impacted mental health. The findings of this study contribute towards a deeper understanding of suicide risk factors in GIC patients, potentially shaping more effective preventive strategies.

Language: en