|
Citation
|
Rogers MM, Ali P, Thompson J, Ifayomi M. Soc. Sci. Med. 2023; 338: e116338.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37879132
|
Abstract
|
Violence against women is a global public health concern, with high levels of prevalence and debilitating consequences for victims, including a higher risk of revictimization. Quantitative evidence shows a strong association between previous experiences of sexual victimization, particularly in childhood, and future victimization. However, there is limited rigorous qualitative scholarship that advances understanding about revictimization experienced from childhood into adulthood. In this study, we address this gap offering a novel contribution to qualitative insights on revictimization using a life-course perspective. We conducted a rigorous qualitative secondary analysis, adopting a feminist narrative approach, to explore how individuals make sense of their experiences of abuse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Revictimization; Interpersonal violence; Sexual abuse; Childhood sexual abuse; Trauma-informed care; Domestic violence and abuse