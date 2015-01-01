Abstract

Bullying victimization is related to increased aggressive behaviour, but little research considers both self- (e.g., nonsuicidal self-injury; NSSI) and other-directed (e.g., cyberaggression) outcomes. Moreover, little is known about the mediating mechanisms that underlie this relationship. Based on the General Aggression Model, the current study investigates the mediating roles of Perceived ostracism (PO) and depression in the relationship between bullying victimization and cyberaggression/NSSI among emerging adult. A total of 795 emerging adults (Mage = 19.66 years, SD = 1.46; 59.9% female) completed a multimeasure questionnaire measuring the targeted variables at three time points over one year. Structural equation modelling was used to test temporal mediation. After controlling for gender, age, and family monthly income, bullying victimization was found to positively predict later cyberaggression and NSSI. Mediation analysis revealed that the longitudinal association between bullying victimization and cyberaggression was mediated by PO; the longitudinal association between bullying victimization and NSSI was mediated by depression and was sequentially mediated by PO and depression. These findings extend the theory, prevention and interventions to include both self- and other-directed aggressive behaviour in the bullying context. Future research and practice may benefit from an emphasis on PO and depression-focused psychological interventions.

Language: en