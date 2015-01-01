Abstract

The article addresses the pioneer of policy transformation in emergency management system at sub national government of Indonesia by comparing two situation from previous starting condition and after the disaster flash flood. The Kota Batu Flash Flood in November 2021 helped to uncover problems with the Indonesia emergency management system. This study also analyses the importance of decentralized commitment and its relation of implementing cluster collaboration during emergency response. The paper also supported with a tool of geospatial aspect in disaster events of Indonesia to provide better understanding and trend of disaster, combined with the strength's empirical practice of Kota Batu will upscale the benchmark on the cluster based implementation of disaster emergency management for national level policy in Indonesia. Policy learning and administrative reforms, including changes in the local disaster response organizations and practices in the Kota Batu Flash flood were highlighted. Our findings pointed out that we can collaborate with multiple helix in cluster emergency management system by investing goodwill of enabling policy and community awareness, collaborative model of management in decentralized context, facilitating leadership, and Institutional design relates to procedures and inclusiveness. These findings highlight the importance of focusing efforts on addressing cluster collaboration in disaster emergency management both on 1. National scale disaster by activating post command of emergency disaster management and cluster coordination and 2. Province/Municipal disaster by activating post command assistance as platform cluster.

Language: en