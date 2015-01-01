Abstract

Transport problems is very important in operational research. The transport problem has been solved in several ways: north west corner, minimum cell cost and Vogel's approximation method. In this study, I discussed a new method to find an optimal solution of transportation problems in a simple step. All methods were applied in this paper to evaluate the results and compare between them with respect to a new method. Also, the researcher discussed an example on transportation problems and the results of this study indicated which one of the methods has simple steps in the solution.

Language: en