Alsaraireh AA. Int. J. Membr. Sci. Technol. 2023; 10(4): 46-52.
(Copyright © 2023, Cosmos Scholars Publishing)
unavailable
Transport problems is very important in operational research. The transport problem has been solved in several ways: north west corner, minimum cell cost and Vogel's approximation method. In this study, I discussed a new method to find an optimal solution of transportation problems in a simple step. All methods were applied in this paper to evaluate the results and compare between them with respect to a new method. Also, the researcher discussed an example on transportation problems and the results of this study indicated which one of the methods has simple steps in the solution.
Operation Research; Optimality; Summation Method.; Transportation Problem