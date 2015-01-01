SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rozikin M, Sipayung A, Sumartono, Saleh C, Riyadi BS. Int. J. Membr. Sci. Technol. 2023; 10(3): 1978-1995.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Cosmos Scholars Publishing)

DOI

10.15379/ijmst.v10i3.1866

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research aims to understand the Deradicalization Program to Reduce Criminal Acts of Terrorism in Indonesia that are very interesting to be studied due at the ontological level and sociological level based on Collaborative Governance Perspective. The problem was analyzed using a mixed method study. Data were collected through interview, observation, documentation, and survey questionnaire. Data were analyzed using qualitative data analysis consisting of data reduction, data display, and data verification, triangulation, and a quantitative data analysis using smartPLS application. The results indicate that Deradicalization Program to Reduce Criminal Acts of Terrorism in Indonesia are needed for providing information to stakeholders and inputs for state agencies as public officials and practitioners in making better regulation and policy.  


Language: en

Keywords

Collaborative Governance.; Deradicalization; Public Policy; Terrorism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print