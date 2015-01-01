Abstract

This research aimed to understand the implementation of deradicalization policy to reduce criminal acts of terrorism in Indonesia by considering the ontological level and sociological level based on public policy perspective. Problems were analyzed by conducting qualitative research. Data were collected through observation and documentation. Data analyzed using interactive steps were data reduction, data display, and data verification, supported by triangulation. The results indicated that it was necessary to formulate and implement a deradicalization policy to reduce criminal acts of terrorism in Indonesia for providing information to stakeholders. This research resulted in inputs for making a better regulation and policy for state agencies as public officials and practitioners in managing the implementation of deradicalization policy.

