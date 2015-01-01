SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rozikin M, Wijaya AF, Riyadi BS. Int. J. Membr. Sci. Technol. 2023; 10(3): 329-339.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Cosmos Scholars Publishing)

DOI

10.15379/ijmst.v10i3.1538

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research aims to understand the collaborative governance and disaster risk reduction of forest and land fires at the ontological and sociological level that are very significant. The problem is very interesting to be analyzed by conducting a descriptive qualitative research based on theory of public policy, collaborative governance, and disaster risk reduction. Data were collected use in-depth interview, observation, and documentation related with forest and land fires cases in Indonesia. Data were analyzed use interactive models are data reduction, data display, data verification, and supported by triangulation. The results were based on ontological and sociological level for reducing risk disaster and improving a disaster management policy and regulation that are needed for providing information to stakeholders regarding regulations and sanctions and produce a clear input for public officials in making better regulations on disaster management.   


Language: en

Keywords

Collaborative Governance; Disaster Risk Reduction; Public Policy

