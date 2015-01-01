SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salameh MJSB. Int. J. Membr. Sci. Technol. 2023; 10(3): 88-98.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Cosmos Scholars Publishing)

DOI

10.15379/ijmst.vi.1303

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper aimed to investigate the level of anger among spouses during the Corona pandemic (COVID-19) in the northern region of Jordan. The descriptive analytical approach was used, and to collect data, the researcher adopted the Anger Management Scale (AMS) (Stith & Hamby, 2001). The scale consisted of (32) items distributed over four areas (Escalating Strategies, Negative Attributions, Calming Strategies, and Self-Awareness). A total of (406) couples from the northern governorates were recruited in this study. Statistically significant differences were found for the effect of the number of years of marriage, favouring the category (more than ten years). In addition, the number of children demonstrated statistically significant differences favouring the category of (more than (6) children). However, no statistically significant differences were attributable to educational qualification.


Language: en

Keywords

and Self-Awareness; Anger; Calming Strategies; COVID-19; Escalating Strategies; Negative Attributions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print