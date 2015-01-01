Abstract

In Thailand, drowning among school-age children is an urgent health problem. Every student of school age should practice safe drowning avoidance techniques. Sakon Nakhon Province's Mueang District, 16 drowning deaths were identified by the retrospective study from the previous five years (2018-2022). In addition, a cross-sectional analytic study was also conducted to explore the characteristics and risk factors associated with drowning. The sample included 531 children under the age of 15 according to the survey. Multiple logistic regression and descriptive statistics were used for analyzing all the data. The results were summarized as follows: With an average age of 7 years and a smallest age of 3 years, the death rate for children under 15 who drowned between 2018 and 2022 was 50.0 % in 2018. They were predominately male (68.8%), and 45.1% of them worked during the week. 68.8% in the farm's pool The incident involved 43.8% of the residents of 4, of which 43.75% were family members and 31.0% were friends. Natural water sources have certain physical features like slick ground and sloping pool margins. Furthermore, the proportion stayed at 75.0%, more factors than other types of fatalities were linked to the severity of drowning, including swimming activities, having completed primary school, and a lack of parental care, which was statistically significant at the 0.05 level.

Language: en