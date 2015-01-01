Abstract

Mental health is defined as a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can learn and work productively and can make a contribution to his or her community. As mental health of the students, is measured by life satisfaction, positive effect and depression which constitute the two way of viewing the mental health in the positive as well as negative. In this present study normative Survey method was adopted. Higher education students of Chennai District were used as a sample for the study. Data is collected from 822 college students of which Arts and Science college students is 147, Engineering college students is 196 and Education college students is 479 from different type of colleges are involved in this present study. Result of the present study is there is a significant difference between gender, locality, type of institution and types of colleges. The dimensions of mental health is well correlated with each other.

