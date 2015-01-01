|
The school greening program supports the inculcation among learners with the love of nature since it cultivates among them the significance of plants in making the learning space beautiful and healthy. However, people cannot just bring any beautiful ornamental plants as they please especially to a school campus. Plants ideally possess defense mechanisms to protect themselves from harm. Hence, they develop thorns, spikes, and scents to ward off any potential predators. A piece of knowledge about this plant defense mechanism as well as plants' toxicity should be instilled among the adults in the learning space, particularly the teachers. Thus, this paper intends to ascertain the level of awareness of public school teachers on toxic and harmful plants commonly found in the classroom or school premises and determine the level of prevention and protection for learners against plant-causing emergencies.
Plant-Causing Emergencies; Prevention And Protection; Teacher’s Awareness; Toxic And Harmful Plants