Abstract

This research aims to understand the collaboration between civilians and military in disaster management in Indonesia due at the ontological, epistemological, and axiological level. The problem is very interesting to be analyzed by conducting a qualitative research based on collaborative governance theory and power theory. Data were collected through in-depth interview, observation, and documentation. Data were analyzed by using interactive models are data reduction, data display, data verification, and supported by triangulation. The results of this research is collaboration between civilians and military in disaster management have to be involved the related institutions on making regulations and should be conducted for making better regulation on disaster management. This finding support for improving policy and practice by providing relevant information to stakeholders related for making better regulation on collaboration in disaster management.

