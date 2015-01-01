Abstract

The current study aimed to identify the level of aggressive behavior of mentally limited children from the teachers' point of view in and to determine the nature of the differences between the average responses of teachers of mentally limited students in diagnosing the level of aggressive behavior due to a variable gender, academic qualification and years of experience. The study sample consisted of (100) male and female teachers from the category of mentally retarded children in Jerusalem. They were chosen by a simple random method using the aggressive behavior scale. The results concluded that the level of aggressive behavior came to medium degrees, that is, the presence of aggressive behavior among children with mental limitations from the teachers' point of view. The behaviors came in order: aggressive behavior towards oneself, aggressive behavior towards others, aggressive behavior towards objects and possessions, and verbal aggressive behavior. The results also showed no statistically significant differences at the significance level (0.05??) in the averages of teachers' responses to diagnosing the level of aggressive behavior. The results also show children with mental limitations in Jerusalem due to gender, educational qualification, and years of experience.

