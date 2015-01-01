Abstract

Driver drowsiness is a serious issue that poses a significant threat to road safety, as it can lead to accidents and injuries. In response to this problem, a thorough review of machine learning techniques for detecting driver drowsiness was conducted. The review examined a range of techniques, including more recent approaches that use machine learning and deep learning algorithms as well as different types of data sources driver behaviours, physiological signals, and vehicle behaviours. The primary objective of this paper was to critically analyse and provide a comprehensive overview of the current state-of-the-art in detecting driver drowsiness, evaluate the effectiveness of each technique in terms of accuracy and reliability, and identify potential areas for future research and improvement. In order to achieve this, a systematic review of relevant research studies was undertaken. The review determined that machine learning-based techniques can improve the accuracy and reliability of driver drowsiness detection systems. However, certain limitations, such as the need for large amounts of data, feature extraction, and model structure, must be addressed. By overcoming these limitations, machine learning-based systems have the potential to enhance road safety and prevent accidents. In conclusion, this paper provides a thorough review of machine learning techniques for driver drowsiness detection, evaluates their effectiveness, identifies potential research directions, and highlights their significance and contribution to road safety. The insights gained from this study can be used to guide the development of more effective driver drowsiness detection systems and improve road safety for the community.

